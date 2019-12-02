LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is investigating a video circulated on social media showing two males apparently beating and killing an injured deer.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the commission called the conduct portrayed in the video “reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

In the video, the two appear to kick the animal in the face repeatedly and rip off one of its antlers.

Game wardens are investigating and asked anyone with information to call its Operation Game Thief hotline or the northwest region dispatch office.

The commission told KDKA-TV that although the two individuals are reportedly from Brookville in Jefferson County, that doesn’t mean the incident occurred there.

Brookville police told WJAC-TV that the events occurred outside of their jurisdiction and that “proper authorities were notified.”

Jose Herrera, right, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works with hunter Jeff Schaeffer, of Codorus Township, to move his 7-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jose Herrera, right, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works with hunter Jeff Schaeffer, of Codorus Township, to move his 7-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Wayne Hartman, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., talks about the variety of venison products, including this sweet bologna, offered during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Wayne Hartman, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., talks about the variety of venison products, including this sweet bologna, offered during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Melina Reimold, left, looks on as Deb Hartman takes a phone call during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Melina Reimold, left, looks on as Deb Hartman takes a phone call during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Venison sweet bologna is just one of the many products available to have made during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Venison sweet bologna is just one of the many products available to have made during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Donald Tome, of Lower Windsor Township, unloads his 8-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Donald Tome, of Lower Windsor Township, unloads his 8-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Antonio Hernandez, left, and Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., work to skin deer during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Antonio Hernandez, left, and Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., work to skin deer during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Robert Rowell, of Glen Rock, unloads his 3-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Robert Rowell, of Glen Rock, unloads his 3-point buck during opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carlos Javier Beronica, of Charles Ilyes Family Inc., works during opening day of deer hunting season at the deer processing plant in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Opening day of deer hunting season at Charles Ilyes Family, Inc., in North Codorus Township, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
