BETHEL PARK, Pa. – Authorities have confirmed a body found last month in a Nevada desert is a Pennsylvania woman who disappeared in September.

Officials in Nevada on Thursday announced dental records were used to identify 33-year-old Jamie Feden.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged her boyfriend, 39-year-old John Chapman of Oakland, Maryland, with kidnapping.

Authorities say Chapman told police the couple drove to Nevada and he took Fredon into the desert about 170 miles north of Las Vegas. Police say he told them he bound her to a sign post and placed duct tape over her nose and mouth until she suffocated.

Her body was found Oct. 5.

Chapman remains held in the Allegheny County Jail pending extradition to Nevada, where he faces a murder charge.

It’s not known if Chapman has a lawyer.

