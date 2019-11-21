Buy Photo LOGO CRASH (Photo: The York Dispatch)

LYNN, Pa. – The death of a good Samaritan who was struck and killed at a traffic accident scene has been ruled an accident,

Lehigh County authorities say 49-year-old Lloyd Musick, of Summit Hill, died from blunt force injuries suffered in Tuesday’s accident on Route 309 in Lynn. Two other people who tried to help were also injured.

Pennsylvania state police say a car and a pickup truck were involved in the initial accident, and three other vehicles soon stopped to help. As the occupants of the latter three vehicles were getting out, a passing minivan struck those vehicles.

Musick was pronounced dead at the scene. Another good Samaritan was seriously injured and was flown to a hospital.

The cause of the accidents remains under investigation.

