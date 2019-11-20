Buy Photo Brunner Island Power Plant, Wednesday, February 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over a key part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

More: Wolf takes step to lessen greenhouse gas emissions in Pa.

More: Once interested, House Republicans blast Wolf over RGGI

More: Cap-and-trade emissions: An unrecognized consensus in Pennsylvania?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai told an oil and gas industry conference earlier this month that he would sue, likely in federal court.

Wolf, a Democrat, last month ordered his administration to start drafting regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Wolf’s administration reports that 56 power plants, eight waste-coal burning facilities and four industrial facilities could fall under a cap.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/11/20/pennsylvania-lawmakers-seek-control-carbon-cap-price/40654537/