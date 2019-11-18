SUV stolen with 2 young children inside; kids found safe
PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say two young children who were inside an SUV that was stolen from a Philadelphia restaurant have been found safe and were reunited with their mother.
The SUV was stolen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle containing the 6-year-old boy and his 9-month-old brother was then found a short time later less than two blocks away.
More: Person of interest sought after body of Chambersburg man found in trunk
More: Police: Hanover man kidnapped, forced to play Russian roulette over purported debt
More: York cocaine dealer gets 5 years in fed prison, must forfeit $205K
Authorities say two women put a note on the SUV because it was blocking their driveway, unaware that the children were sleeping in the back. The women soon learned police were looking for the vehicle and they notified authorities.
Authorities say the children appeared to be unharmed but were being evaluated by doctors as a precaution.
The person who stole the SUV remained at large Monday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments