Justin Hockenberry (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a person of interest after a man was found shot to death in the trunk of his car in Franklin County.

Police day 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas of Chambersburg was reported missing on Friday and his body was discovered in his car’s trunk in a Lion’s Club parking lot on Sunday. He had been shot multiple times.

Police are seeking 36-year-old Justin Hockenberry of Orrstown because they say they believe he may have information related to the homicide.

Hockenberry is wanted on felony charges unrelated to the deadly shooting.

