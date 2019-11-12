.

PHILADELPHIA – Snow and icy conditions are slowing traffic in parts of Pennsylvania as commuters head to work and road crews treat surfaces because bitter cold is expected to follow for the ride home.

Erie and Crawford counties in the northern part of the state remain under a winter storm warning. Interstate 90 has reopened after several tractor trailers jackknifed between exits 9 and 18 Monday night.

In York County, Tuesday's high temperature is expected to be near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low Tuesday night is expected to be around 19.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 35 and a low that night of 22.

York County's temperature is expected to begin climbing Thursday, with a high near 42 and a low of 28, the weather service reports.

Motorists Tuesday are facing slick conditions in the Pittsburgh area after snow fell overnight. Heavier bands of snow are expected and temperatures are dropping.

Numerous schools have delayed opening in the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre area.

Forecasters predict rain will give way to some light snow that will stick on grassy surfaces in the Philadelphia area as temperatures plunge from the 50s to the low 20s.

