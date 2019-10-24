His claims of a tainted trial in 2012 include a prosecutor’s reference to jurors that Sandusky didn’t testify, that his former lawyers didn’t have enough time to prepare, and that the legal team made several mistakes.
A state appeals court ruled earlier this year that mandatory minimums were improperly applied in sentencing him 30 to 60 years, so he’s being resentenced next month in county court.
