Police: Man created phony online dating profile in rape plot
State police are accusing a western Pennsylvania man of creating a phony online dating profile in an alleged scheme to lure people willing to rape a woman.
Police: Man created phony online dating profile in rape plot
Published 2:21 p.m. ET Sept. 9, 2019 | Updated 2:23 p.m. ET Sept. 9, 2019
MEYERSDALE, Pa. – State police are accusing a western Pennsylvania man of creating a phony online dating profile in an alleged scheme to lure people willing to rape a woman.
Sixty-eight-year-old Roger Dale Wahl of Meyersdale is charged with rape/threat of forcible compulsion, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy and evidence-tampering.
Police in Somerset County allege that Wahl hid a camera inside the home of the woman, described as a “female friend,” and used images to lure men to her home.
Trooper John Wogan alleges that Wahl met a man who traveled to the home Aug. 30 and solicited him to rape her.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a man who answered a number listed in Wahl’s name and identified himself as Wahl declined comment Monday.
