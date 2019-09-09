LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – State police are accusing a western Pennsylvania man of creating a phony online dating profile in an alleged scheme to lure people willing to rape a woman.

Sixty-eight-year-old Roger Dale Wahl of Meyersdale is charged with rape/threat of forcible compulsion, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy and evidence-tampering.

    Police in Somerset County allege that Wahl hid a camera inside the home of the woman, described as a “female friend,” and used images to lure men to her home.

    Trooper John Wogan alleges that Wahl met a man who traveled to the home Aug. 30 and solicited him to rape her.

    Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a man who answered a number listed in Wahl’s name and identified himself as Wahl declined comment Monday.

