LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound after he collapsed on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park shortly before the start of a game.

Allentown police say the boy was in right field at Coca-Cola Park at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a promotional event for the IronPigs’ Harry Potter Night when he fell to the ground.

Police say an X-ray at a hospital revealed that he had a bullet lodged in the back of the knee. He was taken to the trauma unit with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Police say no gunshots were heard in the area and there’s no indication the shot came from within the park. A spokesman for the team declined comment.

More: Charges planned after 4 shot at 2 locations; 1 critical

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
Buy Photo
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
JENSEY-CURET.jpg
Buy Photo
JENSEY-CURET.jpg The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/07/28/year-old-outfielder-found-gunshot-wound-collapse-ballpark/39818349/