The Associated Press
Published 3:42 p.m. ET July 28, 2019 | Updated 3:45 p.m. ET July 28, 2019
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound after he collapsed on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park shortly before the start of a game.
Allentown police say the boy was in right field at Coca-Cola Park at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a promotional event for the IronPigs’ Harry Potter Night when he fell to the ground.
Police say an X-ray at a hospital revealed that he had a bullet lodged in the back of the knee. He was taken to the trauma unit with an injury not considered life-threatening.
Police say no gunshots were heard in the area and there’s no indication the shot came from within the park. A spokesman for the team declined comment.
