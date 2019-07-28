Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Authorities say attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges are planned against a 37-year-old man after four people were wounded in gunfire in two locations in a western Pennsylvania city over the weekend

Uniontown police say one person was shot on a city street and three people were later shot at a party two blocks away shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

One person was reported in critical condition at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Police say the three other victims had injuries not considered life-threatening. Details about the victims weren’t released but police said they were two men and two women.

Police say a vehicle spotted traveling at high speed near one of the shooting scenes was stopped and a suspect arrested. The motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

