HAZLETON, Pa. – Police officers and firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two babies from a third-floor window of a building that caught fire, carrying them down a ladder to safety.

The Standard-Speaker of Hazleton says the blaze started late Friday morning in a restaurant’s rotisserie chicken cooker.

Two women holding babies came to a window of the building, and police told them that firefighters were on the way to help. The women can be seen in photos handing the babies to the rescuers.

APTOPIX Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire
Women and children wait for help after a fire broke out inside their building in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the third floor of the building. Prestigio Restaurant and apartments were damaged by the fire. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire (6)
A woman hands a child to a firefighter during a third-floor rescue after a fire broke out in a building in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the building. Prestigio Restaurant and apartments were damaged by the fire. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire
A woman hands a child to a firefighter during a third-floor rescue after a fire broke out in a building in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the building. Prestigio Restaurant and apartments were damaged by the fire. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire (2)
People wait for help after a fire broke out at a building in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the third floor of the building. Prestigio Restaurant and apartments were damaged by the fire. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire (3)
Firefighters stand at the scene of a fire in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the third floor of the building. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire (4)
Flames shoot out of a kitchen vent of Prestigio restaurant in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the third floor of the building. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen
Babies Rescued Hazleton Fire (5)
Flames shoot out of a kitchen vent at Prestigio restaurant in Hazleton, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. City firefighters used an aerial truck to rescue occupants from the third floor of the building. (Warren Ruda/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
Fullscreen

    The paper also says one man lowered himself from a second-story window as smoke billowed from a kitchen vent.

    Another man was wearing only a towel when he escaped.

    No injuries were reported, although 15 people were displaced.

    A state police fire marshal ruled the fire an accident.

