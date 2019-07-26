Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing woman
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – Pennsylvania authorities say remains found in a river belong to a local woman who has been missing since December.
WNEP-TV reports the human remains of 24-year-old Haley Lorenzen were discovered by a kayaker at the Susquehanna River in Plymouth on Saturday.
Wyoming County authorities used dental records to identify Lorenzen. She has been missing for more than seven months.
Lorenzen’s boyfriend Phillip Waters was charged with her murder in January after a woman, who claims she was also in a relationship with Walters, told police he killed Lorenzen by choking her and striking her with a hammer before dumping her body in the river.
Authorities have scheduled Walters’ trial to start in September.
A phone number could not be found for Waters.
