PHILADELPHIA – Severe thunderstorms broke high temperatures in Pennsylvania but left behind power outages and mass transit issues in parts of the state.

The last of the heaviest storms passed through Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

PECO reports more than 25,000 homes and businesses are without electricity, most in Bucks County.

The storms packed powerful winds, downing power lines and trees. A large tree fell and knocked down power lines between PATCO’s Woodcrest and Ashland stations Monday night.

The National Weather Service said the daily rainfall record for July 22 was broken at Lehigh Valley International Airport. The service recorded approximately 2½ inches of rain. The previous daily record was 1.54 inches, set in 1938.

A tree fell near the Princeton Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

