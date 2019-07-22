Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Authorities say a young boy was struck and injured by lightning as severe weather roared through Pennsylvania.

The child, who is between the ages of 5 and 6, was struck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem. Authorities say he was conscious when emergency responders arrived and was being treated at a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

The lightning strike came as severe storms struck the state on Sunday.

Emergency responders in Pittsburgh and other nearby towns had to use boats to rescue residents from their vehicles and homes after heavy rains caused widespread flash flooding. Officials say nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the region on Sunday and more severe weather was expected Monday.

More: Heat wave: 9 York County firefighters treated for heat exhaustion, 6 taken to hospital

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/07/22/boy-hit-lighting-flash-flooding-reported-pennsylvania/39791785/