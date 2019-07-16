Teen boy dies after accidental fall during YMCA camping trip
FORT HILL, Pa. – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy attending a teen wilderness camp in western Pennsylvania has died after he was injured during an outing.
But it’s not yet known how the accident occurred.
Authorities say the teen fell Monday and was flown to a hospital. He died there later that day. His name has not been disclosed.
The teen was attending the camp through Fombell-based YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County. Campers there were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill in Somerset County.
The wilderness camp has been canceled for the rest of the week, and counseling was being offered to campers and staff.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, which is being investigated by state police.
