LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground, wounding seven people.

Police say several hundred people were at Baker Playground in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, where a cookout and basketball games were taking place, when the gunfire began just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

One person was shot several times, while others were wounded in the arms or legs or had graze wounds to the face or head. All were reported in stable condition.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
Buy Photo
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
JENSEY-CURET.jpg
Buy Photo
JENSEY-CURET.jpg The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Philadelphia’s police commissioner, Richard Ross, said the 18- to 25-year-old shooters weren’t firing at each other, but into the crowd. The motive remains unknown. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene.

    On Father’s Day, one man was killed and five other people were wounded during a party at a southwest Philadelphia playground.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/07/14/men-open-fire-philadelphia-playground-wounding/39686023/