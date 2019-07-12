Fayette County man dies after suffering seizure, attacked by his dog
UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Police say a western Pennsylvania man died after he suffered a seizure and his dog bit his neck.
WPXI-TV reports Homer Utterback’s girlfriend heard what sounded like something falling in their Uniontown home on Thursday. She found the 52-year-old on the floor with the dog, Petey, biting him.
Police say Utterback was dead when emergency medical services arrived.
Police say the girlfriend told them they had the dog for about a decade and Petey was Utterback’s best friend.
Police say the dog will be put down.
