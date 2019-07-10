Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a teenage boy was critically injured when an illegal explosive blew up in his hands at a northeast Philadelphia playground.

Police say the 13-year-old was at the Houseman Playground in the Summerdale neighborhood Monday evening when he tried to light the device, and it blew up, “partially amputating both hands.”

Last week, a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when a similar explosive blew up in a Kensington home.

On Tuesday, police reported an increase since July 4 in the use of illegal explosive devices that officials say have caused “serious, life-altering” injuries.

Police stressed that such M-series devices aren’t fireworks but are classified as illegal explosive devices that can cause serious injury or even death, and mere possession of them is a felony in Pennsylvania.

