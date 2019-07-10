Police: Boy, 13, critically injured by illegal explosive
PHILADELPHIA – Police say a teenage boy was critically injured when an illegal explosive blew up in his hands at a northeast Philadelphia playground.
Police say the 13-year-old was at the Houseman Playground in the Summerdale neighborhood Monday evening when he tried to light the device, and it blew up, “partially amputating both hands.”
Last week, a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when a similar explosive blew up in a Kensington home.
More: York County senators join calls for fireworks crackdown
More: Girl, 9, critically injured after lighting firework in home
On Tuesday, police reported an increase since July 4 in the use of illegal explosive devices that officials say have caused “serious, life-altering” injuries.
Police stressed that such M-series devices aren’t fireworks but are classified as illegal explosive devices that can cause serious injury or even death, and mere possession of them is a felony in Pennsylvania.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.