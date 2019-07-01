Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Police have restored calm in Philadelphia after a roving crowd of teens and young adults damaged six patrol cars in the city.

Police tell WPVI-TV an estimated crowd of 800 to 1,000 people swarmed through a section of the city just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers realized they were outnumbered.

Chief Inspector Joel Dales says police had no warning and don’t know why the crowd had gathered. People were jumping on cars. Dales says windshields were broken and side mirrors were damaged.

Police say the crowd started to break up by 1 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

