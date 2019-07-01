FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nationâs capital will look like. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a âSalute to Americaâ that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana / The Associated Press)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. – State police are seeking the person who fired a gun during a fireworks show at a mall in western Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the Uniontown Mall just before 10 p.m. Sunday, but the person who fired the shot was gone.

In video obtained by WPXI-TV , someone can be heard screaming “Get your kids in the car. He’s shooting.”

No one was injured.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/07/01/police-seek-person-fired-gun-fireworks-show/39643133/