REEDERS, Pa. – State police in eastern Pennsylvania say troopers answering a call about a man who said he intended to kill himself shot and killed the man after he fired at them.

Police in Monroe County say they were called to a Jackson Township home just after 10 a.m. Friday and found a man standing in the driveway with a handgun.

Police say troopers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he fired in their direction, and a trooper returned fire, hitting him in the chest.

The man, identified as 69-year-old Larry Pettiford, was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, where he was pronounced dead.

State police and the county district attorney’s office are investigating.

