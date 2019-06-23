LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Authorities say portions of two sawn-off human legs were found on a central Pennsylvania riverbank last month.

The Lycoming County coroner said last week that the legs were found by a fisherman May 11 along the Susquehanna River near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said the legs appear to have been cut near the knee joint by a hand-held saw. Death occurred up to six months before the discovery.

Kiessling said it’s assumed the remains are those of a woman because the toenails were painted pink. Since no one’s been reported missing, the person may have died elsewhere.

Officials are awaiting a report from a forensic anthropologist at Mercyhurst University in Erie. State police have entered DNA from the remains into the missing persons system.

