ALLENTOWN – Authorities say a street shooting in eastern Pennsylvania has left 10 people wounded.

The shooting outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say most of the victims had just left the nightclub or were standing on the sidewalk outside when the shots rang out.

There have been no arrests, and the motive for the shooting was unclear. Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.

Authorities say all of the wounded were being treated in the hospital and were expected to recover. Their names and further details on the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
