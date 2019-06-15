HOMESTEAD, Pa. – Authorities say a woman parked her car on a western Pennsylvania bridge and jumped to her death, leaving three young children inside the vehicle.

The Pittsburgh public safety department said police, fire and emergency medical crews responded to the Homestead Grays Bridge at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after a report of a woman on the outer railing.

Officials said by the time they arrived, the 26-year-old McKees Rocks resident had plunged into the Monongahela River. River rescue crews recovered her body at about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said three children between the ages of 1 and 9 were found unharmed in the car. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and were to be placed in the custody of Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family Services.

