Officials identify 2 killed in Pennsylvania lightning strike
KECKSBURG, Pa. – Authorities have released the names of two people killed by a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park.
Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha says 18-year-old Brendan McGowan, of North Huntingdon, and 19-year-old Kaitlyn Rosensteel, of Donoroa, died Thursday afternoon at Mammoth Park near Kecksburg.
Bacha said witnesses found the pair below a large splintered tree. Bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.
Strong thunderstorms had moved through the area around the time, bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park. The strike occurred on a peninsula that juts out into the 24-acre lake.
Mammoth Park is about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
