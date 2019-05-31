LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SCRANTON, Pa. – A man accused of entering a Pennsylvania elementary school, stripping naked and spilling Murphy Oil Soap on the gym floor is in custody.

Scranton police tell WNEP-TV the man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and faces charges stemming from the vandalism. His name has not been released.

Neil Armstrong Elementary School reopened Friday.

School staff originally thought the spilled soap was a prank when they arrived on Thursday, but the principal reviewed security footage and saw that a man had been on the premises. The principal decided to close the building for safety.

More than 600 students are enrolled at the school.

