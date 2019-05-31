Man accused of vandalizing school while naked
SCRANTON, Pa. – A man accused of entering a Pennsylvania elementary school, stripping naked and spilling Murphy Oil Soap on the gym floor is in custody.
Scranton police tell WNEP-TV the man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and faces charges stemming from the vandalism. His name has not been released.
Neil Armstrong Elementary School reopened Friday.
School staff originally thought the spilled soap was a prank when they arrived on Thursday, but the principal reviewed security footage and saw that a man had been on the premises. The principal decided to close the building for safety.
More than 600 students are enrolled at the school.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/05/31/man-accused-vandalizing-school-naked/39532695/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.