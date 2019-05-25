Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
PHILADELPHIA – Weather officials say Pennsylvania has already recorded the average number of tornados for a year even before the summer period in which severe weather is most common.
Meteorologist Sarah Johnson of the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says 16 tornadoes – the yearly average – have had preliminary confirmation in the commonwealth so far this year.
Severe weather is more common in June and into July, but that’s not a hard and fast rule. For example, Johnson says, a large outbreak of severe weather occurred Oct. 2 across Pennsylvania.
In recent weeks, Johnson says, the high plains and mid-Atlantic have been getting the brunt of low-pressure systems bringing precipitation.
On Thursday, six tornado warnings were issued across the commonwealth in a span of just two hours.
