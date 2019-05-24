LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Authorities say a fisherman has died after he tried to help a friend who had fallen into a creek in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Monroe County coroner’s office says the men were fishing in McMichael Creek in Stroudsburg when one of them lost his footing and fell into the water late Thursday afternoon.

The other man, a 29-year-old East Stroudsburg resident, tried to rescue him but also ended up in the creek. Both men were soon swept downstream by the fast-moving current but were later rescued.

Both men suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital, but the East Stroudsburg man was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A cause of death has not been determined and his name has not been released.

