CHALFONT, Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother who prosecutors say killed her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk is not going to prison.

Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge has sentenced 31-year-old Samantha Jones to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says an autopsy found the baby died in April 2018 from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, Jones told police she’d been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him. A few hours later, the baby was pale and died at a hospital.

Jones told police she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.

