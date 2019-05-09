CHALFONT, Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother who prosecutors say killed her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk is not going to prison.
Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge has sentenced 31-year-old Samantha Jones to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says an autopsy found the baby died in April 2018 from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit, Jones told police she’d been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him. A few hours later, the baby was pale and died at a hospital.
Jones told police she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.