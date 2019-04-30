Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Man accused of flushing grandparents’ ashes down toilet
Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Man accused of flushing grandparents’ ashes down toilet
The Associated Press
Published 8:52 a.m. ET April 30, 2019 | Updated 8:53 a.m. ET April 30, 2019
MCKEESPORT, Pa. – Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home.
The Tribune-Review reports that Thomas Wells was arraigned Monday on two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.
McKeesport police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.
The mother told police in early February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box set up with a memorial in the mother’s bedroom.
Authorities say Wells denied flushing the ashes during a conversation with his mother. But she claims Wells later said he would flush her remains down a toilet.
Buy Photo
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/04/30/man-accused-flushing-grandparents-ashes-toilet/39422965/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.