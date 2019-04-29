LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – The search for a place to barbecue turned deadly for one woman, who police say collapsed after a fight over a parking spot in Philadelphia.

Authorities say 57-year-old Lourdes Estremera had set up a grill in the parking spot on Friday night. Another woman drove up and wanted to park in the spot, and the two started arguing.

The dispute turned physical and police were called. Officers soon broke up the fight, but Estremera collapsed a short time later while talking with officers at the scene. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The name of the other woman involved in the dispute with Estremera has not been released.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the matter remains under investigation.

