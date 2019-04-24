. (Photo: .)

The college basketball bribery trial has spilled over into football, and Penn State has been implicated.

Marty Blazer, a Pittsburgh-area financial adviser and government witness, testified Tuesday in New York — according to tweets from reporters covering the trial — that from 2000 to 2014, he gave cash to football players from seven schools: Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Alabama and North Carolina.

Blazer’s goal, he said, was to become their financial adviser once they turned pro.

Blazer said the payments ranged from $100 to $3,000 per month and were delivered in cash, sometimes by Western Union, to a player’s friend, girlfriend or family member.

