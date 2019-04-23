PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a father and son were shot and wounded when they interrupted a burglary at their Philadelphia home.
The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Monday, when the two victims and other members of their family returned home from a shopping trip and found two men inside their residence.
The two men fired at least 10 times. The 33-year-old father was hit in his arms and torso and remained hospitalized in critical condition, while his 12-year-old son was grazed in the chest and was hospitalized in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Authorities say the father has a gun permit and had a weapon in his possession, but it’s not clear if he fired any shots.
