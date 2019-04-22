Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate, payrolls set new records
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in March to the lowest rate on record, as payrolls hit a new record.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 %. Pennsylvania’s rate had twice previously hit 4 % since 1976, which is as far back as the state says its records go.
The national rate was 3.8 % in March. Among states, Pennsylvania is tied for 31st.
A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 5,000, as employment rose by 10,000 to a record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment shrank to its lowest level since 2000.
More: U.S. adds just 20K jobs; unemployment dips to 3.8 percent
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 4,000, to a record high above 6 million.
Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.