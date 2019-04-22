In this March 7, 2019, photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in March to the lowest rate on record, as payrolls hit a new record.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 %. Pennsylvania’s rate had twice previously hit 4 % since 1976, which is as far back as the state says its records go.

The national rate was 3.8 % in March. Among states, Pennsylvania is tied for 31st.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 5,000, as employment rose by 10,000 to a record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment shrank to its lowest level since 2000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 4,000, to a record high above 6 million.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

