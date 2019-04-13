MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Authorities said a fight between two groups at a Pennsylvania mall led to a shooting outside the building and an evacuation.
The Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported Monroeville police said the brawl Friday between two groups of four to five males began about 8 p.m. for some unknown reason. The fight spilled outside the mall through a Macy’s department store entrance.
Police said one of the males pulled out a gun and fired about 10 shots.
There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.
The mall was placed on lockdown and was later evacuated.
