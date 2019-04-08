Thieves return statue, leave flowers and a card
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Two thieves who snatched a statue of a lion from outside a home in a Philadelphia suburb had a change of heart after police posted surveillance video of the heist.
The statute was taken from the West Chester residence on Wednesday. But by Friday, police posted a video of the thieves returning it. They also left behind a bouquet of flowers and a card.
Police say it was a “smart move to return the property” and the owner is grateful.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/04/08/thieves-return-statue-leave-flowers-card/39315433/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.