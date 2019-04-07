LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – A former volunteer firefighter is charged along with a woman in a series of barn fires in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police said 20-year-old Justin Emmons was arrested during a Friday evening traffic stop in Bucks County and returned to Northampton County to face charges including causing or risking a catastrophe, conspiracy and arson. Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Keeney was taken into custody earlier on similar charges.

The defendants are accused of setting fires that destroyed several barns, including two used by the firefighter’s former employer. Investigators said the former Northampton firefighter lost his job with a local farmer a week before the fires began in mid-March.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for either defendant; a listed number for Emmons couldn’t be found Saturday and a number listed for Keeney wasn’t in service.

