FILE â In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, left and center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. The parents of a Penn State sophomore Tim Piazza, who died two years ago after a night of drinking, are suing 28 members of a shuttered fraternity and a security company hired to help enforce alcohol regulations. Lawyers for Tim Piazza's parents announced the lawsuit Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 and also disclosed they've reached a confidential monetary settlement with Penn State. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File) (Photo: Abby Drey / AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. – Three ex-Penn State fraternity brothers have been sentenced to jail on hazing charges in connection to the February 2017 death of a student pledging the fraternity.

The Centre Daily Times reports that sentences handed down Tuesday to the three former Beta Theta Pi members range from 30 days to three months in jail.

Michael Bonatucci, Luke Visser and Joshua Kurczewski all previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night in 2017 and was fatally injured in a series of falls.

The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.

More: Parents, frat leaders launch national anti-hazing effort

More: Lawyer: Penn State frat president unaware pledge was in danger

More: Security camera shows Penn State frat pledge’s final hours in hazing ritual

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/04/03/ex-penn-state-frat-members-get-jail-pledges-death-case/39292843/