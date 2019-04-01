Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a gunman opened fire on a large group in a Philadelphia park, fatally shooting the son of a high-ranking city police official.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday in FDR Park.

Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco was among several people who had gathered in the park when a man approached them and fired a shot into the air and into the ground. The shooter left but soon came back, firing a shot that struck Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander

Flacco was hit in the chest and was taken to a hospital, but died there a short time later. Authorities say he was a college student who had returned home for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

No other injuries were reported.

More: 'They just get crazy out there': Residents say shooting at York City park not the first

More: Police: Two minors shot in York City park; witness said kids were playing basketball

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/04/01/man-opens-fire-park-fatally-shoots-police-officials-son/39283767/