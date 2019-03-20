Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 5-year-old girl who fell out of a fourth-floor window at a Pennsylvania building has died from her injuries.

Authorities say the girl fell around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Allentown. They say the incident appears to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released the girl’s name or disclosed any details about how she fell out of the window. It wasn’t clear how many other people were with the girl when she fell.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

