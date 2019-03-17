Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

BIG BEAVER, Pa. – Authorities say a wrong-way crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania killed two people and sent four other people to hospitals.

State police say a man was driving a sport utility vehicle east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike for about eight miles before he struck a westbound SUV shortly before midnight Saturday in the borough of Big Beaver.

Police say both drivers were killed. They were identified as 76-year-old William Paxton of Pittsburgh and 36-year-old Andrew Sworan of Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Paxton’s 74-year-old female passenger was flown to UPMC Presbyterian with serious injuries.

A 40-year-old woman and two children – a 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – in the second SUV were taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Mercy Health in Youngstown, Ohio, with possible injuries.

