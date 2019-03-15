CANONSBURG, Pa. – Police in Pennsylvania say a 54-year-old man broke into a funeral home to steal 10 bottles of liquor and an American flag blanket for a casket.
Canonsburg police say surveillance video caught the man entering through a delivery door at a local funeral home the night of March 8. The Observer-Reporter reports police say they have evidence he may have rearranged chairs, opened caskets and eaten a number of cookies in the building.
Authorities say the man stole a number of various items and loaded them into a vehicle that he was unable to drive away with. Police found the items in the van.
Police say the man was later found the next morning trying to break into a police officer’s home.
