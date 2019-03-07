CLOSE

Medical marijuana dispensary RISE York cuts ribbon in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SCRANTON, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has banned dispensaries from participating in one of the state’s largest cannabis festivals.

A spokesperson for the department tells The Philadelphia Inquirer they issued the ban last week because the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Scranton is not a “medically focused event.”

Festival organizer Jeff Zick said he stands to lose tens of thousands of dollars after dispensaries paid more than $8,000 each to set up booths at the festival.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the fifth annual free event held April 20.

Dispensary owner Chris Visco said he believes there is a perception that “a bunch of stoners” were heading to Scranton, which is not the festival’s intention.

Chris Goldstein, a spokesperson for the National Association for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said the dispensary ban goes against the state’s own interests.

More: Gov. Wolf takes new step on marijuana with town-hall sessions

More: After training, York City Police issue more marijuana citations

More: York County's second medical marijuana dispensary opens next month

PHOTOS: RISE York medical marijuana dispensary to open Oct. 5
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The public is greeted York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, during an open house at 4395 West Market St. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
The public is greeted York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, during an open house at 4395 West Market St. in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York County Economic Alliance President Kevin Schreiber speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York County Economic Alliance President Kevin Schreiber speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The dispensary is the second to open in York County. The first, Knox Medical, opened in Penn Township in June. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The dispensary is the second to open in York County. The first, Knox Medical, opened in Penn Township in June. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vaporizer pens are shown at new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The device on the left would be used with concentrates and the one on the right for dry leaf. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Vaporizer pens are shown at new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The device on the left would be used with concentrates and the one on the right for dry leaf. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Once a patient receives their medical marijuana card, or MMID, they are able to seek treatment at York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Once a patient receives their medical marijuana card, or MMID, they are able to seek treatment at York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Once a patient receives their medical marijuana card, or MMID, they will be offered a private consultation and are able to seek treatment at York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Once a patient receives their medical marijuana card, or MMID, they will be offered a private consultation and are able to seek treatment at York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tyler Lee, of new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Tyler Lee, of new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tyler Lee, left, and Alana Rinehart, of new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Tyler Lee, left, and Alana Rinehart, of new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eugene Munroe, of the Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Eugene Munroe, of the Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Philadelphia Flyers player Riley Cote speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Former Philadelphia Flyers player Riley Cote speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Medical marijuana patient Ron Boyles shares his story during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Medical marijuana patient Ron Boyles shares his story during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dr. Jonathan Gusdorff, of Rise York, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dr. Jonathan Gusdorff, of Rise York, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dr. Jonathan Gusdorff, of Rise York, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dr. Jonathan Gusdorff, of Rise York, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York County's second medical marijuana dispensary, RISE York, in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vaporizer pens are shown at new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. From left, each device would be used for dry leaf, concentrates and both. For patients who do not want to inhale, there are capsules and tinctures available. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Vaporizer pens are shown at new medical marijuana dispensary RISE York during an open house in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. From left, each device would be used for dry leaf, concentrates and both. For patients who do not want to inhale, there are capsules and tinctures available. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York celebrates their official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
New medical marijuana dispensary RISE York celebrates their official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “Part of the goal of the medical program has always been to get underground cannabis consumers into the dispensaries,” he said.

    Attorney Justin Moriconi said he believes medical marijuana permit holders should not pursue activities that could be construed as recreational events.

    He said an event like the Cannabis Festival could taint the medical program, “trying to skirt it with a wink and a nod.”

    Zick said he believes they can work something out before the festival.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2019/03/07/pennsylvania-bans-dispensaries-joining-cannabis-festival/39160561/