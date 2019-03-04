PHILADELPHIA – Overhead wire troubles are disrupting Amtrak service in Pennsylvania.
Amtrak temporarily suspended trains Monday between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while workers make repairs to catenary wires west of the Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, station. Scheduled service will be restored once the repairs are completed.
Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington and points south are operating as scheduled.
