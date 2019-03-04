Buy Photo logo crash (Photo: The York Dispatch)

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A crash during Sunday evening’s snowstorm has left two teenagers dead and a third injured.

State police say the crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

The car driven by a 17-year-old skidded off Route 663 and hit a tree.

The Morning Call reports Michelle Goodwin of Pennsburg and Daniel Pearson of Red Hill, both 18, were killed.

The driver was injured and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash, and no charges had been filed early Monday.

