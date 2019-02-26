LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

MORRISVILLE, Pa. – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her teenage daughter in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, has been arraigned on murder charges.

The bodies were found Monday inside an apartment in suburban Philadelphia.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says 45-year-old Shana S. Decree and 19-year-old Dominique Decree are charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy.

Shana Decree was arraigned early Tuesday, while her daughter was expected to make her initial court appearance later in the day. The teen remains hospitalized.

It wasn’t clear if either woman has retained an attorney.

The victims include Shana Decree’s two other children, ages 13 and 25; her 45-year-old sister; and the sister’s 9-year-old twin daughters.

