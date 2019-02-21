Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was killed when a glass-framed photo fell from a wall at his family’s Philadelphia home, spraying the room with chards that struck him in the abdomen.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s mother was home at the time. Authorities say the boy and his older sister were upstairs playing when the frame fell, though it’s not clear why that happened.

Family members took the boy to a hospital, but he died there a short time later. Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

The boy’s name has not been released.

