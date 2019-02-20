CLOSE A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College. William Kalina, York Dispatch

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s top elections official is warning that failing to replace voting machines by 2020 could make the state the only one without a voter-verifiable paper trail.

Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s acting state secretary, also told state senators Wednesday during an Appropriations Committee hearing that election-security experts agree that moving to voting machines that allow voters to double check how their vote was recorded needs to happen by next year.

Buy Photo Paula Sembach of Dauphin County is advised by Willie Wesley, Jr, director of business development for Election Systems and Software, while sampling a voting machine with her husband Fred, who is chief of staff to State Senator Mike Folmer Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. They were attending the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Boockvar was responding to questions from state Sen. Bob Mensch over why Pennsylvania is rushing to buy machines at considerable taxpayer expense when there’s no legitimate example of a voter irregularity in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for new machines comes after federal authorities say Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during the 2016 presidential election.

