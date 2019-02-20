Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
Pennsylvania’s top elections official is warning that failing to replace voting machines by 2020 could make the state the only one without a voter-verifiable paper trail.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College. William Kalina, York Dispatch
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s top elections official is warning that failing to replace voting machines by 2020 could make the state the only one without a voter-verifiable paper trail.
Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s acting state secretary, also told state senators Wednesday during an Appropriations Committee hearing that election-security experts agree that moving to voting machines that allow voters to double check how their vote was recorded needs to happen by next year.
Boockvar was responding to questions from state Sen. Bob Mensch over why Pennsylvania is rushing to buy machines at considerable taxpayer expense when there’s no legitimate example of a voter irregularity in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for new machines comes after federal authorities say Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during the 2016 presidential election.
More: County officials: Wolf's voting machine pitch better than nothing
More: 'It's nuts': Amid uncertainty, York County forms committee on voting machines
More: What's the problem with York County's voting machines?
More: Replacing York County's outdated voting machines: Looming deadline, big bill
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.