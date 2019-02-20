CLOSE

A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s top elections official is warning that failing to replace voting machines by 2020 could make the state the only one without a voter-verifiable paper trail.

Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s acting state secretary, also told state senators Wednesday during an Appropriations Committee hearing that election-security experts agree that moving to voting machines that allow voters to double check how their vote was recorded needs to happen by next year.

Boockvar was responding to questions from state Sen. Bob Mensch over why Pennsylvania is rushing to buy machines at considerable taxpayer expense when there’s no legitimate example of a voter irregularity in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for new machines comes after federal authorities say Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during the 2016 presidential election.

PHOTOS: York County voting machines to be replaced by 2020
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady said there are 45 non-working voting machines at a storage warehouse in an undisclosed area Thursday, June 7, 2018. He said the county has 624 working machines. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady removes a circuit board from a non-working voting machine at a storage warehouse in an undisclosed area Thursday, June 7, 2018. He's been in the job for three months. "It's been a lot to pick up pretty quick," he said. He said the county has 624 working machines and 45 which are in need or repair, or used for parts. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady stands among the 624 working voting machines used in county elections at a storage warehouse in an undisclosed area Thursday, June 7, 2018. He's been in the job for three months. "It's been a lot to pick up pretty quick," he said. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
Thursday, June 7, 2018--A table holds voter cards used
Thursday, June 7, 2018--A table holds voter cards used in York County elections which is stored at a warehouse in an undisclosed location. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady talks about the 45 voting machines in disrepair in county elections at a storage warehouse in an undisclosed area Thursday, June 7, 2018. He repairs the machines and uses them for parts. He says the county has 624 working voting machines, background. He's been in the job for three months. "It's been a lot to pick up pretty quick," he said. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady
York County Voting Technology Coordinator Casey Brady removes a circuit board from a non-working voting machine at a storage warehouse in an undisclosed area Thursday, June 7, 2018. He's been in the job for three months. "It's been a lot to pick up pretty quick," he said. He said the county has 624 working machines and 45 which are in need or repair, or used for parts. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machinesall offering paper trailsby 2020. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Thursday, June 7, 2018--A pushpin maps shows locations
Thursday, June 7, 2018--A pushpin maps shows locations of voter machines used in York County elections at a warehouse in an undisclosed location. In April, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all counties to replace machines, like those used in York County, with new voting machines—all offering paper trails—by 2020.
    PHOTOS: Expo offers insight into the future of voting in PA
    Paula and Fred Sembach, of Dauphin County, are advised by Willie Wesley, Jr, director of business development for Election Systems and Software, background, while sampling a voting machine at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Fred is chief of staff to State Senator Mike Folmer. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Paula and Fred Sembach, of Dauphin County, are advised by Willie Wesley, Jr, director of business development for Election Systems and Software, background, while sampling a voting machine at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Fred is chief of staff to State Senator Mike Folmer. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Trina Reddish of Dauphin County samples a voting machine by Dominion Voting at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Trina Reddish of Dauphin County samples a voting machine by Dominion Voting at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Daniel Chalupsky, Vice president of ElectionIQ, talks with a person attending the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Daniel Chalupsky, Vice president of ElectionIQ, talks with a person attending the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Cumberland County Elections representatives Megan Orris, and Bethany Salzarulo, left, talk with Grant Matthews, of William Penn Printing, while sampling a voting system by election Systems Software at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Cumberland County Elections representatives Megan Orris, and Bethany Salzarulo, left, talk with Grant Matthews, of William Penn Printing, while sampling a voting system by election Systems Software at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Dickinson College political science student David Ortiz talks with Dominion Voting Product Specialist Ethan Tyree, left, at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Dickinson College political science student David Ortiz talks with Dominion Voting Product Specialist Ethan Tyree, left, at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Daniel Chalupsky, vice president of ElectionIQ, explains a form during the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Daniel Chalupsky, vice president of ElectionIQ, explains a form during the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    An informational poster at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    An informational poster at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Dickinson College students Tatyanna Williams and Ah-Quell Ramirez talk with an Election IQ representative, left, while sampling an Open Elect Freedom Vote Tablet at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Dickinson College students Tatyanna Williams and Ah-Quell Ramirez talk with an Election IQ representative, left, while sampling an Open Elect Freedom Vote Tablet at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    An informational poster at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo
    An informational poster at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Cumberland County Elections representatives Megan Orris, and Bethany Salzarulo, left, try out a voting system by election Systems Software at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo
    Cumberland County Elections representatives Megan Orris, and Bethany Salzarulo, left, try out a voting system by election Systems Software at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Trina Reddish of Dauphin County samples a voting machine by Dominion Voting at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo
    Trina Reddish of Dauphin County samples a voting machine by Dominion Voting at the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Paula Sembach of Dauphin County is advised by Willie Wesley, Jr, director of business development for Election Systems and Software, while sampling a voting machine with her husband Fred, who is chief of staff to State Senator Mike Folmer Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. They were attending the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo
    Paula Sembach of Dauphin County is advised by Willie Wesley, Jr, director of business development for Election Systems and Software, while sampling a voting machine with her husband Fred, who is chief of staff to State Senator Mike Folmer Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. They were attending the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at Dickinson College. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Dickinson College President Margee Ensign speaks during the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at the college in Carlisle Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machines after Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandated that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail.
    Dickinson College President Margee Ensign speaks during the New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State at the college in Carlisle Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
