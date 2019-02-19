Share This Story!
Police: 12-year-old charged in shooting that wounded teen
A 12-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of a teenage girl who was hit in the face by a gunshot during a church group meeting in a northeast Philadelphia home.
The Associated Press
Published 10:09 a.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019 | Updated 10:10 a.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019
PHILADELPHIA – A 12-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of a teenage girl who was hit in the face by a gunshot during a church group meeting in a northeast Philadelphia home.
Authorities say the shooting, believed to be accidental, occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The boy and three other children were present when the shooting occurred.
The victim, a 14-year-old Lansdale resident, was taken to a hospital where she remained Tuesday in stable condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
Authorities say multiple guns were found inside the home. But it’s not yet clear how the boy got possession of the weapon that was used in the shooting.
The boy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses. His name hasn’t been released.
